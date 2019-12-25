Today is Wednesday, Dec. 25, the 359th day of 2019. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.
Today in history
On Dec. 25, 2009, passengers aboard Northwest Airlines Flight 253 foiled an attempt to blow up the plane as it was landing in Detroit by seizing Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who tried to set off explosives in his underwear. (Abdulmutallab later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.)
Also on this date:
In A.D. 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.
In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, N.J., during the American Revolutionary War.
In 1926, Hirohito became emperor of Japan, succeeding his father, Emperor Yoshihito.
In 1931, New York’s Metropolitan Opera broadcast an entire live opera over radio for the first time: “Hansel and Gretel” by Engelbert Humperdinck.
In 1990, the World Wide Web, the system providing quick access to websites over the Internet, was born in Geneva, Switzerland, as computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau created the world’s first hyperlinked webpage.
Fun fact
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day in 2018, the U.S. Postal Service delivered an estimated 850 million packages — in addition to 15 billion pieces of mail.
That’s punny
Why does Santa Claus go down the chimney on Christmas Eve? Because it soots him.
Trending words
“Delectation:” noun; (dee-lek-TAY-shun). Definition: Delight, enjoyment.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Anne Roiphe is 84. Actress Hanna Schygulla is 76. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 75. Actor Gary Sandy is 74. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 73. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 73. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 71. Actress Sissy Spacek is 70. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 70. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 69. Actress CCH Pounder is 67. Singer Annie Lennox is 65. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 65. Country singer Steve Wariner is 65. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 61. Actress Klea Scott is 51. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 48. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 48. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ryan Shaw is 39. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 37. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 35. Actress Perdita Weeks is 34. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.