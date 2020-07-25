Today is Saturday, July 25, the 207th day of 2020. There are 159 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 25, 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
Also on this date:
In 1814, the Battle of Lundy’s Lane, one of the bloodiest battles of the War of 1812, took place in present-day Niagara Falls, Ontario, with no clear victor.
In 1946, the United States detonated an atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific in the first underwater test of the device.
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
In 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as the Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural Black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
Fun fact
Fingernails grow faster in the summer.
They eat what?!
The tomato and mayo sandwich is served in Alabama, and has been referred to as the “Official Summer Sandwich of the South.”
Trending words
“Derelict:” adjective; (DAIR-uh-likt). Definition: Abandoned especially by the owner or occupant; run-down or lacking a sense of duty: negligent.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 78. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 77. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 69. Singer-musician Jem Finer (The Pogues) is 65. Model-actress Iman is 65. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 63. Rock musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) is 62. Celebrity chef/TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian is 61. Actress-singer Bobbie Eakes is 59. Actress Katherine Kelly Lang is 59. Actress Illeana Douglas is 55. Country singer Marty Brown is 55. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 53. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson is 53. Rock musician Paavo Lotjonen (Apocalyptica) is 52. Actor D.B. Woodside is 51. Actress Miriam Shor is 49. Actor David Denman is 47. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 46. Actor James Lafferty is 35. Actress Shantel VanSanten is 35. Actor Michael Welch is 33. Actress Linsey Godfrey is 32. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 25. Actor Mason Cook is 20. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 15.
