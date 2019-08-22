Today is Thursday, Aug. 22, the 234th day of 2019. There are 131 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.
Also on this date:
In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.
In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, Calif. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)
In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and didn’t see Vicki Weaver).
Fun fact
Cheese is the most stolen item in a grocery store.
Record setters
The largest hiking boot measures 23 feet, 5 inches long, 8 feet, 2 inches wide and 13 feet, 9 inches tall and was made by Schuh Marke. It was presented in Hauenstein, Germany, on Sept. 30, 2006.
Trending words
“Brandish:” verb; (bran·dish). Definition: To shake or wave (something, such as a weapon) menacingly, or to exhibit in an ostentatious or aggressive manner.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 84. Author Annie Proulx is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 80. Actress Valerie Harper is 80. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 78. Actress Cindy Williams is 72. Pop musician David Marks is 71. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 63. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 61. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 60. Country singer Collin Raye is 59. Actress Regina Taylor is 59. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 58. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 57. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Rhythm-and-blues musician James DeBarge is 56. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 55. Actress Brooke Dillman is 53. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 52. Actor Ty Burrell is 52. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton is 48. Actor Rick Yune is 48. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 46. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 46. Comedian-actress Kristen Wiig is 46. Actress Jenna Leigh Green is 45. Rock musician Bo Koster is 45. Talk show host James Corden is 41. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 41. Actor Brandon Adams is 40. Actress Aya Sumika is 39. Actor Ari Stidham is 27.
