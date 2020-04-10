Today is Friday, April 10, the 101st day of 2020. There are 265 days left in the year.
On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1815, the Mount Tambora volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa exploded in one of the largest eruptions in recorded history, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths.
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a day after surrendering the Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Court House, said farewell to his men, praising them for their “unsurpassed courage and fortitude.”
In 1925, the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel “The Great Gatsby” was first published by Scribner’s of New York.
In 1932, German President Paul Von Hindenburg was reelected in a runoff, with Adolf Hitler coming in second.
In 1966, English author Evelyn Waugh, 62, died in Combe Florey, Somerset, England.
There are about 3,000 lightning flashes on Earth every minute.
1. Nicknamed the “world’s coolest marathon,” the North Pole Marathon is the northernmost marathon in the world.
2. The treadmill was originally designed for English prisons as a tool for punishment.
3. During a 10-mile run, feet strike the ground around 15,000 times, at a force of three to four times the body’s weight.
“Maverick:” noun; (MAV-rik). Definition 1: An unbranded range animal: A motherless calf. Definition 2: An independent individual who does not go along with a group or party.
Actress Liz Sheridan is 91. Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 84. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 73. Actor Steven Seagal is 68. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 67. Actor Peter MacNicol is 66. Actress Olivia Brown is 63. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 63. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 62. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 61. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 60. Actor Jeb Adams is 59. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 58. Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 55. R-and-B singer Kenny Lattimore is 53. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 52. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 51. Actor David Harbour is 45. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 41. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 39. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 39. Actress Chyler Leigh is 38. Actor Ryan Merriman is 37. Singer Mandy Moore is 36. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 35. Actress Shay Mitchell is 33. Actor Haley Joel Osmet is 32. Country singer Maren Morris is 30. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 30. Actress Daisy Ridley is 28. Singer-actress Sofia Carson is 27. Actress Audrey Whitby is 24. Actress Ruby Jerins is 22.
