Today is Friday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2021. There are 77 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 15, 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.
Also on this date:
In 1783, the first manned balloon flight took place in Paris as Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier ascended in a basket attached to a tethered Montgolfier hot-air balloon, rising to about 75 feet.
In 1928, the German dirigible Graf Zeppelin landed in Lakehurst, N.J., completing its first commercial flight across the Atlantic.
In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for about 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating the U.S. Department of Transportation. ... The revolutionary Black Panther Party was founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland, Calif.
Fun fact
Until the 16th century, mariners and others referred to sharks as “sea dogs.”
Fitness factoids
1. Artificial light disrupts sleep.
2. In a study from the University of Michigan, those taking a chamomile extract twice a day fell asleep 16 minutes faster, on average, than those who did not.
3. Swollen or bleeding gums caused by bad oral health may lead to microorganisms traveling into the bloodstream, which could cause inflammation and heart damage.
Trending words
“Odious:” adjective; (OH-dee-us). Definition: Causing strong hatred or dislike.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Barry McGuire is 86. Actor Linda Lavin is 84. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 76. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 75. Actor Victor Banerjee is 75. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 70. Singer Tito Jackson is 68. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 68. Actor Jere Burns is 67. Movie director Mira Nair is 64. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 62. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 62. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 59. Singer Eric Benet is 55. Actor Vanessa Marcil is 53. Singer-actor-TV host Paige Davis is 52. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 52. Actor Dominic West is 52. R&B singer Ginuwine is 51. Actor Devon Gummersall is 43. Actor Chris Olivero is 42. Christian singer-actor Jaci Velasquez is 42. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 41. R&B singer Keyshia Cole is 40. Actor Vincent Martella is 29. Actor Bailee Madison is 22.
