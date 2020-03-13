Today is Friday, March 13, the 73rd day of 2020. There are 293 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 13, 2013, Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the name Francis; he was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium.
Also on this date:
- In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure prohibiting Union military officers from returning fugitive slaves to their owners.
- In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis signed a measure allowing black slaves to enlist in the Confederate States Army with the promise they would be set free.
- In 1901, the 23rd President of the United States, Benjamin Harrison, died in Indianapolis at age 67.
- In 1934, a gang that included John Dillinger and “Baby Face” Nelson robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa, making off with $52,344.
- In 1954, the Battle of Dien Bien Phu began during the First Indochina War as Viet Minh forces attacked French troops, who were defeated nearly two months later.
- In 1969, the Apollo 9 astronauts splashed down, ending a mission that included the successful testing of the Lunar Module.
Fun fact
There are more than 7,500 tomato varieties grown around the world.
Fitness factoids
1. Exercising every day improves energy.
2. Seven to eight hours of sleep are essential to stay cognitively sharp throughout the day.
3. Research shows that napping for 20 minutes has shown to have a range of cognitive benefits and boosts energy.
Trending words
“Devise:” verb; (dih-VYZE). Definition: To form in the mind by new combinations or applications of ideas or principles: invent, to plan to obtain or bring about, to plot, or to give (real estate) by will.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Jan Howard is 90. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 87. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 81. R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 80. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 71. Actor William H. Macy is 70. Comedian Robin Duke is 66. Actress Dana Delany is 64. Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 60. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 58. Actor Christopher Collet is 52. Rock musician Matt McDonough (Mudvayne) is 51. Actress Annabeth Gish is 49. Actress Tracy Wells is 49. Rapper-actor Common is 48. Singer Glenn Lewis is 45. Actor Danny Masterson is 44. Bluegrass musician Clayton Campbell (The Gibson Brothers) is 39. Actor Noel Fisher is 36. Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 36. Actor Emile Hirsch is 35. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 25. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.