Today is Friday, April 24, the 115th day of 2020. There are 251 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On April 24, 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.
Also on this date:
In 1800, Congress approved a bill establishing the Library of Congress.
In 1913, the 792-foot Woolworth Building, at that time the tallest skyscraper in the world, officially opened in Manhattan as President Woodrow Wilson pressed a button at the White House to signal the lighting of the towering structure.
In 1961, in the wake of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the White House issued a statement saying that President John F. Kennedy “bears sole responsibility for the events of the past few days.”
Fun fact
Approximately 80 percent of “Close Door” elevator buttons aren’t connected to anything.
Fitness factoids
1. Every day, the body loses at least 3½ pints of water.
2. Foods rich in sugar and other carbohydrates, proteins and fats have more energy.
3. A newborn baby can sleep for 20 hours a day.
Trending words
“Alienist:” noun; (AY-lee-uh-nist). Definition: Psychiatrist.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.