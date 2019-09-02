Today is Monday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2019. There are 120 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 2, 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the internet, two connected computers at UCLA, passed test data through a 15-foot cable. ... The first automatic teller machine to utilize magnetic-striped cards was opened to the public at Chemical Bank in New York. (Called a “Docuteller,” it was developed by Donald C. Wetzel.)
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.
In 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
In 1960, Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the first of her three gold medals at the Rome Summer Olympics as she finished the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds.
Fun fact
One cow gives enough milk to make about 2 gallons of ice cream per day. That’s 730 gallons per year.
These three tweets
1. 9:30 a.m.: Gonna buy a sandwich for later.
9:33 a.m.: Technically, this is later.
@ArfMeasures
2. Age is just a number. Unfortunately, it’s a number that just keeps getting bigger and bigger.
@Gupton68
3. Me: “Ugh, I have nothing to wear.”
Me on laundry day: “Ugh, why do I have so many clothes?”
@mom_ontherocks
Trending words
“Augur:” noun; (au·gur). Definition: An official diviner of ancient Rome, or one held to foretell events by omens.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Dancer-actress Marge Champion is 100. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Gooden (The Impressions) is 80. Singer Joe Simon is 76. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 71. Actor Mark Harmon is 68. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 60. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 59. Actor Keanu Reeves is 55. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 54. Actress Salma Hayek is 53. Actress Cynthia Watros is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer K-Ci is 50. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 46. Actor Michael Lombardi is 45. Actress Tiffany Hines is 42. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 42. Actor Jonathan Kite is 40. Actor Joshua Henry is 35. Actress Allison Miller is 34. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 32. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 30.
