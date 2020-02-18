Today is Tuesday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2020. There are 317 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 18, 1970, the “Chicago Seven” defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).
Also on this date:
- In 1546, Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation in Germany, died in Eisleben.
- In 1564, artist Michelangelo died in Rome.
- In 1861, Jefferson Davis was sworn in as provisional president of the Confederate States of America in Montgomery, Ala.
- In 1885, Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published in the U.S. for the first time (after being published in Britain and Canada).
- In 1930, photographic evidence of Pluto (now designated a “dwarf planet”) was discovered by Clyde W. Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz.
- In 1943, Madame Chiang Kai-shek, wife of the Chinese leader, addressed members of the Senate and then the House, becoming the first Chinese national to address both houses of the U.S. Congress.
Fun fact
One million pieces of sporting equipment were used during the 2012 Olympic Games.
Riddle me this
You can see me in water, but I never get wet? What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Gustatory:” adjective; (GUSS-tuh-tor-ee). Definition: Relating to or associated with eating or the sense of taste.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., is 93. Singer Yoko Ono is 87. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 81. Singer Irma Thomas is 79. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 79. Actress Jess Walton is 74. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 73. Actress Sinead Cusack is 72. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 70. Singer Randy Crawford is 68. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 67. Actor John Travolta is 66. Actor John Pankow is 65. Game show host Vanna White is 63. Actress Jayne Atkinson is 61. Actress Greta Scacchi is 60. Actor Matt Dillon is 56. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 56. Rapper Dr. Dre is 55. Actress Molly Ringwald is 52. Actress Sarah Brown is 45. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 45. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 43. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 43. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 43. Actor Tyrone Burton is 41. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 40. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 38. Roots rock musician Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) is 32. Actor Shane Lyons is 32. Actress Sara Sutherland is 32. Actress Maiara Walsh is 32.
Riddle answer: A reflection.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.