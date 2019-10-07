Today is Monday, Oct. 7, the 280th day of 2019. There are 85 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 7, 2001, the war in Afghanistan started as the United States and Britain launched air attacks against military targets and Osama bin Laden’s training camps in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
Also on this date:
In 1777, the second Battle of Saratoga began during the American Revolution. (British forces under General John Burgoyne surrendered ten days later.)
In 1849, author Edgar Allan Poe died in Baltimore, Md., at age 40.
Fun fact
The orca is one of the few natural predators of a moose. They prey on moose swimming between islands on the Northwest coast of North America.
These three tweets
1. Everybody who makes action movies: “We should have all the actors talk really quietly so people turn the volume way up right before an explosion.”
@TheAndrewNadeau
2. Interviewer: “Describe a time when you were asked to do something you were uncomfortable doing and you declined.”
Me: “No.”
@rebrafsim
3. Person: “Would you like to eat six string cheeses in a row?”
Me: “Naw.”
Person: “We deep fried ’em and there will be tomato sauce.”
Me: “Oh, OK, yes.”
@tira_tira_tira
Trending words
“Mitigate:” verb; (mit·i·gate). Definition: To cause to become less harsh or hostile: mollify, or to make less severe or painful; alleviate or extenuate.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Thomas Keneally is 84. Comedian Joy Behar is 77. Rock musician Kevin Godley (10cc) is 74. Actress Jill Larson is 72. Country singer Kieran Kane is 70. Singer John Mellencamp is 68. Russian President Vladimir Putin is 67. Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 66. Actress Christopher Norris is 64. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 64. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 62. Actor Dylan Baker is 61. Actress Judy Landers is 61. Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 60. Actress Paula Newsome is 58. Country singer Dale Watson is 57. Pop singer Ann Curless (Expose) is 56. Rock singer-musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) is 51. Actress Allison Munn is 45. Singer Taylor Hicks is 43. Actor Omar Miller is 41. Actor Shawn Ashmore is 40. Actor Jake McLaughlin is 37. MLB player Evan Longoria is 34. Actress Holland Roden is 33. Actress Amber Stevens is 33. Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.