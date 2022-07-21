Today is Thursday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2022. There are 163 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 21, 1925, the so-called “Monkey Trial” ended in Dayton, Tenn., with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Va., resulting in a Confederate victory.
In 1944, American forces landed on Guam during World War II, capturing it from the Japanese some three weeks later.
In 1954, the Geneva Conference concluded with accords dividing Vietnam into northern and southern entities.
In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
In 1998, astronaut Alan Shepard died in Monterey, Calif., at age 74; actor Robert Young died in Westlake Village, Calif., at age 91.
Fun fact
The game of Monopoly was originally called “The Landlord’s Game.”
Record setters
The record for largest goat was given in 1977 to a goat named Mostyn Moorcock that was owned by Pat Robinson of Hereford & Worcester, United Kingdom. The goat was a British Saanen and was 44 inches tall at the shoulder and 66 inches long. He lived to be 4 years old, and he reached 400 lbs.
Guinness World Record s
Trending words
“Akimbo:” adjective or adverb; (uh-KIM-boh). Definition: Having the hand on the hip and the elbow turned outward, or set in a bent position.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Norman Jewison is 96. Actor Leigh Lawson is 79. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 74. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 74. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 71. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 69. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 65. Actor Lance Guest is 62. Actor Matt Mulhern is 62. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 59. Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain is 54. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 53. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 52. Actor Alysia Reiner is 52. Actor Ali Landry is 49. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 48. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Actor Justin Bartha is 44. Actor Josh Hartnett is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 44. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 44. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 42. Singer Blake Lewis (“American Idol”) is 41. Actor Betty Gilpin is 36. Actor Rory Culkin is 33. Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 33. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 30.
