Today is Tuesday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2019. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)
Also on this date:
In 1919, New York City welcomed home Gen. John J. Pershing and 25,000 soldiers who’d served in the U.S. First Division during World War I.
In 1935, Sen. Huey P. Long died in Baton Rouge two days after being shot in the Louisiana state Capitol, allegedly by Dr. Carl Weiss.
In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a black student.
Fun fact
There are 200 seeds on an average strawberry.
Riddle me this
Why don’t mountains catch colds?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Adscititious:” adjective; (ad·sci·ti·tious). Definition: Derived or acquired from something extrinsic.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Philip Baker Hall is 88. Actor Greg Mullavey is 86. Actor Tom Ligon is 79. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 77. Singer Jose Feliciano is 74. Actress Judy Geeson is 71. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 70. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 69. Country singer Rosie Flores is 69. Actress Amy Irving is 66. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 65. Actress Kate Burton is 62. Movie director Chris Columbus is 61. Actor Colin Firth is 59. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 56. Actor Raymond Cruz is 55. Rock musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) is 54. Actress Nina Repeta is 52. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 51. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 45. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 44. Actor Jacob Young is 40. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 39. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 37. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto is 36. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 35. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 32. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (“American Idol”) is 30. Actor Chandler Massey is 29.
————
Riddle answer: They have a snow cap.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.