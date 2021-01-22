Today is Friday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2021. There are 343 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion. ... Former President Lyndon B. Johnson died at his Texas ranch at age 64.
Also on this date:
In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.
In 1907, the Richard Strauss opera “Salome” made its American debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York; its racy content sparked outrage and forced cancellation of additional performances.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.
In 1973, George Foreman upset reigning heavyweight champion Joe Frazier with a second round TKO in their match in Kingston, Jamaica.
In 1995, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port, Mass., at age 104.
In 1997, the Senate confirmed Madeleine Albright as the nation’s first female secretary of state.
In 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, the second-highest in NBA history, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Fun fact
Forty-five percent of U.S. dogs sleep in their owner’s bed.
Fitness factoids
1. Regularly running or jogging can decrease insulin resistance.
2. Moderate exercise, like jogging, strengthens the body’s response to illness.
3. A 2013 review of studies found that aerobic exercise could potentially improve executive functioning and protect the brain from decline related to aging and stress.
Trending words
“Pomp:” noun. Definition: A show of magnificence, a ceremonial or festival display (such as a train of followers or a pageant), an ostentatious display: vainglory, or an ostentatious gesture or act.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Piper Laurie is 89. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (“The Galloping Gourmet”) is 87. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 84. Singer Steve Perry is 72. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 68. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 66. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 64. Actor Linda Blair is 62. Actor Diane Lane is 56. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 56. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 53. Actor Olivia d’Abo is 52. Actor Katie Finneran is 50. Actor Gabriel Macht is 49. Actor Balthazar Getty is 46. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 41. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 41. Pop singer Willa Ford is 40. Actor Beverley Mitchell is 40. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 40. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 39. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole is 38. Rapper Logic is 31. Tennis player Alizé Cornet is 31. Actor Sami Gayle is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.