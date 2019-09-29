Today is Sunday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2019. There are 93 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 29, 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
Also on this date:
In 1829, London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.
In 1918, Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
Fun fact
The first airplane journey across the United States took 49 days.
Just for laughs
Did you hear about the actor who fell through the floorboards? He was just going through a stage.
Trending words
“Quid pro quo:” noun. Definition: Something given or received for something else.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Conductor Richard Bonynge is 89. Writer-director Robert Benton is 87. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 80. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 77. Actor Ian McShane is 77. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 77. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 76. Television-film composer Mike Post is 75. Actress Patricia Hodge is 73. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 71. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 71. Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 71. Country singer Alvin Crow is 69. Actor Drake Hogestyn is 66. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 63. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 63. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 62. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 61. Actor Roger Bart is 57. Singer-musician Les Claypool is 56. Actress Jill Whelan is 53. Actor Ben Miles is 53. Actor Luke Goss is 51. Rock musician Brad Smith (Blind Melon) is 51. Actress Erika Eleniak is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Devante Swing (Jodeci) is 50. Country singer Brad Cotter (TV: “Nashville Star”) is 49. Actress Emily Lloyd is 49. Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 49. Actress Rachel Cronin is 48. Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 46. Actor Alexis Cruz is 45. Actor Zachary Levi is 39. Actress Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 39. Actress Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Country singer Katie McNeill (3 of Hearts) is 37. Rock musician Josh Farro is 32. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 31. Actor Doug Brochu is 29. Singer Phillip Phillips is 29. Pop singer Halsey is 25. Actress Clara Mamet is 25.
