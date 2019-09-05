Today is Thursday, Sept. 5, the 248th day of 2019. There are 117 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 5, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, Calif.
Also on this date:
In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1882, the nation’s first Labor Day was celebrated with a parade in New York. (Although Labor Day now takes place on the first Monday of September, this first celebration occurred on a Tuesday.)
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.
In 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games; 11 Israelis, five guerrillas and a police officer were killed in the resulting siege.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Fun fact
Every year, Walt Disney World’s Lost and Found collects more than 6,000 cellphones, 3,500 digital cameras and 18,000 hats.
Record setters
The longest tail on a horse is 12 feet, 6 inches and was measured on the mare JJS Summer Breeze on Aug. 23, 2007. She is owned by Crystal and Casey Socha of Augusta, Kan.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Brackish:” adjective; (brack·ish). Definition: Somewhat salty, not appealing to the taste, or repulsive.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 90. Actress-singer Carol Lawrence is 87. Actress Lucille Soong is 84. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 80. Actor William Devane is 80. Actor George Lazenby is 80. Actress Raquel Welch is 79. Movie director Werner Herzog is 77. Singer Al Stewart is 74. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 73. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 73. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 73. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 72. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 69. Actor Michael Keaton is 68. Country musician Jamie Oldaker (The Tractors) is 68. Actress Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 63. Actress Kristian Alfonso is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 56. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 51. Actress Rose McGowan is 46. Actress Carice Van Houten is 43. Actor Andrew Ducote is 33. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.