Today is Saturday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2022. There are 119 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Sept. 3, 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, Confederate forces invaded the border state of Kentucky, which had declared its neutrality in the conflict.
In 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; in a radio address, Britain’s King George VI said, “With God’s help, we shall prevail.” The same day, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner SS Athenia some 250 miles off the Irish coast, killing more than 100 out of the 1,400 or so people on board.
In 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.
In 1970, legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, 57, died in Washington, D.C.
In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
In 1999, a French judge closed a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.
Fun fact
Serpents can sense a coming earthquake from 75 miles away, as many as five days before it happens.
They eat what?!
Octopus hotdogs can be found and eaten in Washington, D.C.
Trending words
“Umbrage:” noun; (UM-brij). Definition: A feeling of being offended by what someone has said or done.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Pauline Collins is 82. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 80. Actor Valerie Perrine is 79. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 74. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 67. Actor Steve Schirripa is 65. Actor Holt McCallany is 58. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 57. Actor Costas Mandylor is 57. Actor Charlie Sheen is 57. Singer Jennifer Paige is 49. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 47. Actor Ashley Jones is 46. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 44. Actor Joel Johnstone is 44. Actor Nick Wechsler is 44. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 43. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 39. Actor Christine Woods is 39. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 38. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 36. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
