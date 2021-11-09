Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2021. There are 52 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 9, 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as “Kristallnacht.”
Also on this date:
In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
In 1872, fire destroyed nearly 800 buildings in Boston.
In 1918, it was announced that Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II would abdicate; he then fled to the Netherlands.
In 1935, United Mine Workers president John L. Lewis and other labor leaders formed the Committee for Industrial Organization (later renamed the Congress of Industrial Organizations).
In 1953, Welsh author-poet Dylan Thomas died in New York at age 39.
In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting as long as 13½ hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
In 1970, former French President Charles de Gaulle died at age 79.
In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as “illegitimate.”
In 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
Fun fact
Jellyfish, starfish and crayfish aren’t really fish.
Riddle me this
What kind of coat is best put on wet?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Propitiate:” verb; (proh-PISH-ee-ayt). Definition: To gain or regain the favor or goodwill of someone.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 90. Movie director Bille August is 73. Actor Robert David Hall is 73. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 70. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 69. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 62. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 61. Actor Ion Overman is 52. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 57. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 51. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 51. Actor Jason Antoon is 50. Actor Eric Dane is 49. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 48. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 44. R&B singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 43. Country singer Corey Smith is 42. Country singer Chris Lane is 37. Actor Emily Tyra is 34. Actor Nikki Blonsky is 33. Actor-model Analeigh Tipton is 33.
Riddle answer: A coat of paint.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.