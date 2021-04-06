Today is Tuesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2021. There are 269 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 6, 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
Also on this date:
In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
In 1945, during World War II, the Japanese warship Yamato and nine other vessels sailed on a suicide mission to attack the U.S. fleet off Okinawa; the fleet was intercepted the next day.
In 1954, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., responding to CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow’s broadside against him on “See It Now,” said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, “engaged in propaganda for Communist causes.”
In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Ind.
Fun fact
The tallest mountain from base to summit is not Mount Everest but instead Mauna Kea on the island of Hawaii. Everest stands 29,035 feet above sea level but Mauna Kea is 33,500 feet tall with more than half of its height underwater.
Riddle me this
Until I am measured I am not known, yet how you miss me when I have flown. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Hare” — verb; (HAIR). Definition: To go swiftly: tear.
— Merriam-Webster
Today birthdays
Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 93. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 84. Actor Roy Thinnes is 83. Movie director Barry Levinson is 79. Actor John Ratzenberger is 74. Actor Patrika Darbo is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 70. Actor Marilu Henner is 69. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 68. Actor Michael Rooker is 66. Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is 65. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 61. Rock singer-musician Black Francis is 56. Actor Ari Meyers is 52. Actor Paul Rudd is 52. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 49. Actor Zach Braff is 46. Actor Joel Garland is 46. Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 45. Actor Teddy Sears is 44. Jazz and R&B musician Robert Glasper is 43. Actor Eliza Coupe is 40. Folk singer-musician Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 39. Actor Bret Harrison is 39. Actor Charlie McDermott is 31.
Riddle answer: Time.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.