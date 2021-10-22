Today is Friday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2021. There are 70 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 22, 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.
Also on this date:
In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
In 1968, Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.
Fun fact
When we breathe in and out of our nose during the day, one nostril does most of the work at a time, with the duties switching every several hours.
Fitness factoids
1. A diet rich in potassium can help offset some of sodium’s harmful effects on blood pressure
2. Americans check their phones an average of 96 times a day, according to research from 2019.
3. A study showed that just a few 10-minute phone calls each week can reduce loneliness by 20 percent.
Trending words
“Batten:” verb; (BAT-un). Definition: To furnish or fasten with or as if with supports.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 85. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 83. Actor Derek Jacobi is 83. Actor Tony Roberts is 82. Movie director Jan de Bont is 78. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 78. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 76. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 69. Movie director Bill Condon is 66. Actor Luis Guzman is 65. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 62. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 61. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 59. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 58. Christian singer TobyMac is 57. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 53. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 53. Movie director Spike Jonze is 52. Rapper Tracey Lee is 51. Actor Saffron Burrows is 49. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 48. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 48. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 46. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 45. Actor Michael Fishman is 40. Talk show host Michael Essany is 39. New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó is 39. Rock musician Rickard Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 38. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Corey Hawkins is 33. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 31. Actor Sofia Vassilieva is 29. Actor Elias Harger is 14.
