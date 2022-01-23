Today is Sunday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2022. There are 342 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 23, 2020, Chinese state media said the city of Wuhan would be shutting down outbound flights and trains, trying to halt the spread of a new virus that had sickened hundreds of people and killed at least 17. The World Health Organization said the viral illness in China was not yet a global health emergency, though the head of the U.N. health agency added that “it may yet become one.”
Also on this date:
In 1368, China’s Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang was formally acclaimed emperor following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.
In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1932, New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Tony Bennett recorded “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in New York for Columbia Records.
In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.
Fun fact
The largest tree in the world is a giant sequoia (Sequoiadendron giganteum) in California’s Sequoia National Park. Called General Sherman, the tree is about 52,500 cubic feet in volume, and measures 274.9 feet tall.
Just for laughs
Where do polar bears keep their money?
In a snowbank.
Trending words
“Debilitating:” adjective; (dih-BILL-uh-tay-ting). Definition: Causing serious impairment of strength or ability to function.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Chita Rivera is 89. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 88. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 79. Actor Gil Gerard is 79. Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is 75. Singer Anita Pointer is 74. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 72. Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 72. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 69. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is 69. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 65. Singer Anita Baker is 64. Reggae musician Earl Falconer (UB40) is 63. Actor Peter Mackenzie is 61. Actor Boris McGiver is 60. Actor Gail O’Grady is 59. Actor Mariska Hargitay is 58. R&B singer Marc Nelson is 51. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is 48. Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 48. Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 47. Actor Lindsey Kraft is 42. Singer-actor Rachel Crow is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.