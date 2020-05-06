Today is Wednesday, May 6, the 127th day of 2020. There are 239 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 6, 1915, Babe Ruth hit his first major-league home run as a player for the Boston Red Sox.
Also on this date:
In 1863, the Civil War Battle of Chancellorsville in Virginia ended with a Confederate victory over Union forces.
In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese immigrants from the U.S. for 10 years (Arthur had opposed an earlier version with a 20-year ban).
In 1910, Britain’s Edwardian era ended with the death of King Edward VII; he was succeeded by George V.
In 1935, the Works Progress Administration began operating under an executive order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, N.J.; 35 of the 97 people on board were killed along with a crewman on the ground.
In 1942, during World War II, some 15,000 American and Filipino troops on Corregidor island surrendered to Japanese forces.
In 1954, medical student Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.
Fun fact
There are approximately 2,000 thunderstorms on Earth every minute.
That’s punny
Sleeping comes so naturally to me, I could do it with my eyes closed.
Trending words
“Appellation:” noun; (ap-uh-LAY-shun). Definition: An identifying name or title: designation, or a geographical name (as of a region, village, or vineyard) under which a winegrower is authorized to identify and market wine.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 89. Rock singer Bob Seger is 75. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 75. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 74. Actor Alan Dale is 73. Actor Ben Masters is 73. Actor Richard Cox is 72. Actor Gregg Henry is 68. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 67. Actress Roma Downey is 60. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 60. Actress Julianne Phillips is 60. Actor-director George Clooney is 59. Actor Clay O’Brien is 59. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 56. Actress Leslie Hope is 55. Actress Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 54. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actress Stacey Oristano is 41. Actress Adrianne Palicki is 37. Actress Gabourey Sidibe is 37. Actress-comedian Sasheer Zamata is 34. Rapper Meek Mill is 33. Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 30. Actress-singer Naomi Scott is 27. Actor Noah Galvin is 26.
