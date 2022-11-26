Today is Saturday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2022. There are 35 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Saturday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2022. There are 35 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 26, 1950, China entered the Korean War, launching a counteroffensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the U.S. and South Korea.
Also on this date:
In 1825, the first college social fraternity, the Kappa Alpha Society, was formed at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.
In 1864, English mathematician and writer Charles Dodgson presented a handwritten and illustrated manuscript, “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground,” to his 12-year-old friend Alice Pleasance Liddell; the book was later turned into “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” published under Dodgson’s pen name, Lewis Carroll.
In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Mich.
In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered nationwide gasoline rationing, beginning Dec. 1.
In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18½-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.
Fun fact
Rubber ducks were originally chew toys and did not float.
They eat what?!
During the Medieval times in Europe, it was common for the wealthy to have peacock as their meat at Christmas dinner.
Trending words
“Jejune:” adjective; (jih-JOON). Definition: Juvenile, uninteresting or boring.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Impressionist Rich Little is 84. Singer Tina Turner is 83. Singer Jean Terrell is 78. Pop musician John McVie is 77. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 74. Actor Scott Jacoby is 66. Actor Jamie Rose is 63. Country singer Linda Davis is 60. Actor Scott Adsit is 57. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 57. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 57. Actor Kristin Bauer is 56. Actor Peter Facinelli is 49. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 48. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 47. Actor Maia Campbell is 46. Country singer Joe Nichols is 46. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 44. Actor Jessica Bowman is 42. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 41. Actor Jessica Camacho is 40. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 38. Singer Lil Fizz is 37. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 37. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 32. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.