Today is Monday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2019. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
Today in history:
On Nov. 11, 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.
Also on this date:
In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”
In 1831, former slave Nat Turner, who’d led a violent insurrection, was executed in Jerusalem, Va.
In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.
In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.
In 1942, during World War II, Germany completed its occupation of France.
In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.
Fun fact
You use 72 different muscles every time you talk.
Trending words
“Dilapidated:” adjective; (duh-LAP-uh-day-tud). Definition: Decayed, deteriorated, or fallen into partial ruin especially through neglect or misuse.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Narvel Felts is 81. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 75. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 74. Rock singer Jim Peterik (Ides of March, Survivor) is 69. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 66. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 66. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 64. Actor Stanley Tucci is 59. Actress Demi Moore is 57. Actress Calista Flockhart is 55. Actor Philip McKeon is 55. Rock musician Scott Mercado is 55. Actor Frank John Hughes is 52. TV personality Carson Kressley is 50. Actor David DeLuise is 48. Actor Adam Beach is 47. Actor Tyler Christopher is 47. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 45. Actor Scoot McNairy is 42. Actress Christa B. Allen is 28. Actor Tye Sheridan is 23.
