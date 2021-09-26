Today is Sunday, Sept. 26, the 269th day of 2021. There are 96 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 26, 1789, Thomas Jefferson was confirmed by the Senate to be the first United States secretary of state; John Jay, the first chief justice; Edmund Randolph, the first attorney general.
Also on this date:
In 1914, the Federal Trade Commission was established.
In 1933, the James Hilton novel “Lost Horizon” was first published in London by Macmillan & Co. Ltd. and in New York by William Morrow & Co.
In 1957, the musical “West Side Story” opened on Broadway.
In 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
In 1964, the situation comedy “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America announced it had created a new rating, NC-17, to replace the X rating.
In 1991, four men and four women began a two-year stay inside a sealed-off structure in Oracle, Ariz., called Biosphere 2. (They emerged from Biosphere on this date in 1993.)
Fun fact
No number from one to 999 includes the letter “a” in its word form
Just for laughs
One thing I can’t deal with, is a deck of cards glued together.
Trending words
“Chastise:” verb; (chass-TYZE). Definition: To criticize (someone) harshly for doing something wrong.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 96. Country singer David Frizzell is 80. Actor Kent McCord is 79. Television host Anne Robinson is 77. Singer Bryan Ferry is 76. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 75. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 73. Actor James Keane is 69. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 67. Country singer Carlene Carter is 66. Actor Linda Hamilton is 65. R&B singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 60. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 59. Actor Patrick Bristow is 59. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 59. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 59. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 55. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 54. Actor Jim Caviezel is 53. Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 53. Actor Ben Shenkman is 53. Actor Melanie Paxson is 49. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 49. Music producer Dr. Luke is 48. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 48. Actor Mark Famiglietti is 42. Singer-actor Christina Milian is 40. Tennis player Serena Williams is 40. Actor Zoe Perry is 38. Singer/songwriter Ant Clemons is 30.
