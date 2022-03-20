Today is Sunday, March 20, the 79th day of 2022. There are 286 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 11:33 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
Today in history
On March 20, 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents. (They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
Also on this date:
In 1413, England’s King Henry IV died; he was succeeded by Henry V.
In 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s influential novel about slavery, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” was first published in book form after being serialized.
In 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wis.
In 1922, the decommissioned USS Jupiter, converted into the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, was recommissioned as the USS Langley.
In 1952, the U.S. Senate ratified, 66-10, a Security Treaty with Japan.
In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in Gibraltar.
Fun fact
A cow will chew about 50 times in a minute, making their jaws move about 40,000 times a day.
That’s punny
I’m not a fan of elevator music.
It’s bad on so many levels.
Trending words
“Nascent:” adjective; (NASS-unt). Definition: Coming or having recently come into existence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Hal Linden is 91. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is 83. Country singer Don Edwards is 83. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 77. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 76. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 74. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 73. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 72. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 71. Actor Amy Aquino is 65. Movie director Spike Lee is 65. Actor Theresa Russell is 65. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 65. Actor Holly Hunter is 64. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 61. Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 59. Actor David Thewlis is 59. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 57. Actor Jessica Lundy is 56. Actor Liza Snyder is 54. Actor Michael Rapaport is 52. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 51. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 49. Actor Paula Garcés is 48. Actor Bianca Lawson is 43. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 42. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 40. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 40. Actor Michael Cassidy is 39. Actor-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 38. Actor Ruby Rose is 36. Actor Barrett Doss is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.