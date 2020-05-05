Today is Tuesday, May 5, the 126th day of 2020. There are 240 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 5, 1961, astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.
Also on this date:
In 1818, political philosopher Karl Marx, co-author of “The Communist Manifesto” and author of “Das Kapital,” was born in Prussia.
In 1865, what’s believed to be America’s first train robbery took place as a band of criminals derailed a St. Louis-bound train near North Bend, Ohio; they proceeded to rob the passengers and loot safes on board before getting away.
In 1942, wartime sugar rationing began in the United States.
In 1945, in the only fatal attack of its kind during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing the pregnant wife of a minister and five children. Denmark and the Netherlands were liberated as a German surrender went into effect.
Fun fact
Vanilla is the second-most expensive spice after saffron because growing the vanilla seed pods is very labor-intensive. Pods are harvested daily to ensure the right maturity
Riddle me this
What turns everything around but does not move?
Trending words
“Emblem:” noun; (EM-blum). Definition 1: A picture with a motto or set of verses intended as a moral lesson, or an object or the figure of an object symbolizing and suggesting another object or an idea. Definition 2: A symbolic object used as a heraldic device, or a device, symbol or figure adopted and used as an identifying mark
Today’s birthdays
Actress Pat Carroll is 93. Former AFL-CIO president John J. Sweeney is 86. Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 82. Actor Michael Murphy is 82. Actor Lance Henriksen is 80. Comedian-actor Michael Palin is 77. Actor John Rhys-Davies is 76. Rock correspondent Kurt Loder is 75. Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 72. Actress Melinda Culea is 65. Actress Lisa Eilbacher is 63. Actor Richard E. Grant is 63. Former broadcast journalist John Miller is 62. Rock singer Ian McCulloch (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 61. NBC newsman Brian Williams is 61. Rock musician Shawn Drover (Megadeth) is 54. Actress Tina Yothers is 47. Rhythm and blues singer Raheem DeVaughn is 45. Actor Santiago Cabrera is 42. Actor Vincent Kartheiser is 41. Singer Craig David is 39. Actress Danielle Fishel is 39. Actor Henry Cavill is 37. Rock musician Josh Smith is 37. Soul singer Adele is 32. Rock singer Skye Sweetnam is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chris Brown is 31. Figure skater Nathan Chen is 21.
Riddle answer: A mirror.
