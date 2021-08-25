Today is Wednesday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2021. There are 128 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
Also on this date:
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.
In 1928, an expedition led by Richard E. Byrd set sail from Hoboken, N.J., on its journey to Antarctica.
In 1975, the Bruce Springsteen album “Born to Run” was released by Columbia Records.
In 1981, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.
In 2012, Neil Armstrong, 82, who commanded the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing and was the first man to set foot on the moon in July 1969, died in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Fun fact
Kintsugi is the Japanese art of putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create an even stronger, more beautiful piece of art.
That’s punny
My wife says I only have two faults.
I don’t listen and something else.
Trending words
“Cryptic:” adjective; (KRIP-tik). Definition: Something difficult to understand that has, or seems to have, a hidden or ambiguous meaning.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Tom Skerritt is 88. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 88. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 85. Author Frederick Forsyth is 83. Movie director John Badham is 82. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 78. Actor Anthony Heald is 77. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 72. Actor John Savage is 72. Author Martin Amis is 72. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 72. Rock singer Rob Halford is 70. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 69. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 67. Movie director Tim Burton is 63. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 63. Actor Ashley Crow is 61. Actor Ally Walker is 60. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 60. Actor Joanne Whalley is 60. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 59. Actor Blair Underwood is 57. Actor Robert Maschio is 55. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 55. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 54. Actor David Alan Basche is 53. Television chef Rachael Ray is 53. Actor Cameron Mathison is 52. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 51. Model Claudia Schiffer is 51. Actor Eric Millegan is 47. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 45. Actor Rachel Bilson is 40. Actor Blake Lively is 34. Actor Josh Flitter is 27.
