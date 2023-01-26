Today is Thursday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2022. There are 339 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Jan. 26, 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”
Also on this date:
In 1915, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Rocky Mountain National Park Act, which created America’s 10th national park.
In 1962, the United States launched Ranger 3 to land scientific instruments on the moon. (The probe ended up missing its target by more than 22,000 miles.)
In 1993, Vaclav Havel was elected president of the newly formed Czech Republic.
In 1994, a scare occurred during a visit to Sydney, Australia, by Britain’s Prince Charles as college student David Kang lunged at the prince, firing two blank shots from a starter’s pistol. (Kang was later sentenced to 500 hours of community service.)
In 2005, a U.S. Marine helicopter crashed in western Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a Navy medic aboard.
Fun fact
It takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.
Record setters
The largest cupcake weighed 2,594 lbs and was achieved by Georgetown Cupcake at its national shipping headquarters in 2011 in Sterling, Va. The cupcake was 56 inches in diameter and 36 inches tall.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Endemic:” adjective; (en-DEM-ik). Definition: Growing or existing in a certain place or region; common in a particular area or field.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 94. Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 88. Actor Scott Glenn is 84. Singer Jean Knight is 80. Activist Angela Davis is 79. Actor Richard Portnow is 76. Rock musician Corky Laing (Mountain) is 75. Actor David Strathairn is 74. Producer-director Mimi Leder is 71. Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 70. Reggae musician Norman Hassan (UB40) is 65. Actor-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 65. Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 63. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 62. Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 60. R&B singer Jazzie B (Soul II Soul) is 60. Actor Paul Johansson is 59. Director Lenny Abrahamson is 57. Actor Bryan Callen is 56. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 53. Actor Nate Mooney is 51. Actor Jennifer Crystal is 50. Rock musician Chris Hesse (Hoobastank) is 49. Actor Matilda Szydagis is 49. Actor Gilles Marini is 47. Gospel singer Tye Tribbett is 47. Retired NBA player Vince Carter is 46. Actor Sarah Rue is 45. Actor Colin O’Donoghue is 42.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
