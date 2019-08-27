Today is Tuesday, Aug. 27, the 239th day of 2019. There are 126 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 27, 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.
In 1859, Edwin L. Drake drilled the first successful oil well in the United States, at Titusville, Pa.
In 1928, the Kellogg-Briand Pact was signed in Paris, outlawing war and providing for the peaceful settlement of disputes.
In 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson accepted his party’s nomination for a term in his own right, telling the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, N.J., “Let us join together in giving every American the fullest life which he can hope for.”
Fun fact
The numbers on a roulette wheel, when added together, sum up to 666.
Riddle me this
I am born of water but when I return to water, I die. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Chivy:” verb. Definition: To tease or annoy with persistent petty attacks, or to move or obtain by small maneuvers.
Today’s birthdays
Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 87. Actor Tommy Sands is 82. Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 82. Actress Tuesday Weld is 76. Actor G.W. Bailey is 75. Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 75. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 74. Country musician Jeff Cook is 70. Actor Paul Reubens is 67. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 66. Actor Peter Stormare is 66. Actress Diana Scarwid is 64. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 63. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 62. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 58. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 58. Movie director Tom Ford (Film: “Nocturnal Animals”) is 58. Country musician Matthew Basford (Yankee Grey) is 57. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 57. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 54. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 52. Country singer Colt Ford is 50. Actress Chandra Wilson is 50. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 49. Actress Sarah Chalke is 43. Actor RonReaco Lee is 43. Rapper Mase is 42. Actress-singer Demetria McKinney is 41. Actor Aaron Paul is 40. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 40. Actor Shaun Weiss is 40. Actor Kyle Lowder is 39. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 38. Actress Karla Mosley is 38. Actress Amanda Fuller is 35. Singer Mario is 33. Actress Alexa PenaVega is 31. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 25. Actress Savannah Paige Rae is 16.
Riddle answer: Ice.
