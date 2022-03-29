Today is Tuesday, March 29, the 88th day of 2022. There are 277 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 29, 2004, President George W. Bush welcomed seven former Soviet-bloc nations (Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia) into NATO during a White House ceremony.
Also on this date:
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln ordered plans for a relief expedition to sail to South Carolina’s Fort Sumter, which was still in the hands of Union forces despite repeated demands by the Confederacy that it be turned over.
In 1867, Britain’s Parliament passed, and Queen Victoria signed, the British North America Act creating the Dominion of Canada, which came into being the following July.
In 1943, World War II rationing of meat, fats and cheese began, limiting consumers to store purchases of an average of about two pounds a week for beef, pork, lamb and mutton using a coupon system.
In 1971, Army Lt. William L. Calley Jr. was convicted of murdering 22 Vietnamese civilians in the 1968 My Lai massacre. (Calley ended up serving three years under house arrest.)
Angel Falls in Venezuela is the tallest waterfall on land.
Trending words
“Specious:” adjective; (SPEE-shuss). Definition: Having deceptive attraction or allure or having a false look of truth or genuineness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Judith Guest is 86. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 79. Comedian Eric Idle is 79. Composer Vangelis is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 77. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 75. Actor Bud Cort is 74. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 67. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 67. Actor Marina Sirtis is 67. Actor Christopher Lambert is 65. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane’s Addiction) is 63. Comedian-actor Amy Sedaris is 61. Model Elle Macpherson is 59. Actor Annabella Sciorra is 58. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 55. Actor Lucy Lawless is 54. Actor Sam Hazeldine is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 46. Actor Chris D’Elia is 42. R&B singer PJ Morton is 41. Actor Megan Hilty is 41. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 34.
