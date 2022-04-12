Today is Tuesday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2022. There are 263 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 12, 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
Also on this date:
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Ga., at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Ala., charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)
In 1981, former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, 66, died in Las Vegas.
In 1985, Sen. Jake Garn, R-Utah, became the first sitting member of Congress to fly in space as the shuttle Discovery lifted off.
Fun fact
Crying stimulates the production of endorphins.
Riddle me this
Where would you take a sick boat?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Construe:” verb; (kun-STROO). Definition: To analyze the arrangement and connection of words in a sentence, or to understand or explain the sense or intention of something in a particular way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 83. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 82. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 78. Actor Ed O’Neill is 76. Actor Dan Lauria is 75. Talk show host David Letterman is 75. Author Scott Turow is 73. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 71. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 70. Singer Pat Travers is 68. Actor Andy Garcia is 66. Movie director Walter Salles is 66. Country singer Vince Gill is 65. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 64. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actor Alicia Coppola is 54. Actor Retta is 52. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 51. Actor Shannen Doherty is 51. Actor Marley Shelton is 48. Actor Sarah Jane Morris is 45. Actor Jordana Spiro is 45. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Riley Smith is 44. Actor Claire Danes is 43. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 43. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 35. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 35. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 28.
Riddle answer: To the dock.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.