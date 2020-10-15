Today is Thursday, Oct. 15, the 289th day of 2020. There are 77 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 15, 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.
Also on this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte, the deposed Emperor of the French, arrived on the British-ruled South Atlantic island of St. Helena, where he spent the last 5½ years of his life in exile.
In 1940, Charles Chaplin’s first all-talking comedy, “The Great Dictator,” a lampoon of Adolf Hitler, opened in New York.
In 1945, the former premier of Vichy France, Pierre Laval, was executed for treason.
In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for about 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating the U.S. Department of Transportation. The revolutionary Black Panther Party was founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland, Calif.
Fun fact
The strongest winds in the solar system are on Saturn, where they reach speeds of more than 1,100 mph.
Record setters
The lion’s mane jellyfish is the largest known jellyfish and a contender for the longest animal of all time. Its bell can be 2.5 meters across, and its tentacles can stretch more than 30 meters — about the same length as a blue whale.
Trending words
“Forebear”: noun; (FOR-bair). Definition: Ancestor, forefather, precursor.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Barry McGuire is 85. Actor Linda Lavin is 83. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 75. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 74. Actor Victor Banerjee is 74. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 69. Singer Tito Jackson is 67. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 67. Actor Jere Burns is 66. Movie director Mira Nair is 63. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 61. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 61. Actor Tanya Roberts is 61. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 58. Singer Eric Benet is 54. Singer-actor-TV host Paige Davis is 51. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 51. Actor Dominic West is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ginuwine is 50. Actor Devon Gummersall is 42. Actor Chris Olivero is 41. Christian singer-actor Jaci Velasquez is 41. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keyshia Cole is 39. Actor Vincent Martella is 28. Actor Bailee Madison is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.