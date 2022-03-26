Today is Saturday, March 26, the 85th day of 2022. There are 280 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 26, 2010, the U.S. and Russia sealed the first major nuclear weapons treaty in nearly two decades, agreeing to slash the former Cold War rivals’ warhead arsenals by nearly one-third.
Also on this date:
In 1812, an earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
In 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states’ legislative districts.
In 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Fun fact
If apples are bought out of season, chances are the apple has been in storage for weeks or months, preserved in low-humidty environments.
They eat what?!
A beloved Barbados ingredient, souse is essentially pickled pork.
Trending words
“Reciprocate:” verb; (rih-SIP-ruh-kayt). Definition: To do something for or to someone who has done something similar for or to you.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 92. Actor Alan Arkin is 88. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 87. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Actor James Caan is 82. Author Erica Jong is 80. Journalist Bob Woodward is 79. Singer Diana Ross is 78. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 74. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 73. Actor Ernest Thomas is 73. Comedian Martin Short is 72. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 72. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 72. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 70. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 69. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 68. Country singer Dean Dillon is 67. Country singer Charly McClain is 66. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 65. Actor Ellia English is 63. Actor Jennifer Grey is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 62. Actor Billy Warlock is 61. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 60. Actor Michael Imperioli is 56. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 54. Actor Leslie Mann is 50. Actor T.R. Knight is 49. Rapper Juvenile is 47. Actor Amy Smart is 46. Actor Bianca Kajlich is 45. Moderator Margaret Brennan (“Face the Nation”) is 42. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 38. Actor Keira Knightley is 37. Rapper J-Kwon is 36. Actor Carly Chaikin is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.