Today is Thursday, April 21, the 111th day of 2022. There are 254 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 21, 1975, with Communist forces closing in, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu resigned after nearly 10 years in office and fled the country.
Also on this date:
In 1649, the Maryland Toleration Act, providing for freedom of worship for all Christians, was passed by the Maryland assembly.
In 1910, author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Conn., at age 74.
In 1926, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London; she was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and the Queen Mother.
In 1930, fire broke out inside the overcrowded Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus, killing 332 inmates.
In 1976, clinical trials of the swine flu vaccine began in Washington, D.C.
In 1980, Rosie Ruiz was the first woman to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon; however, she was later exposed as a fraud. (Canadian Jacqueline Gareau was named the actual winner of the women’s race.)
Fun fact
Mageirocophobia occurs when you’re fearful of cooking or the idea of cooking.
Record setters
The longest distance swam underwater with one breath is 656 feet, 2 inches, and was achieved Nov. 6, 2008, by Tom Sietas, of Germany, in Beijing, China, on the set of Zheng Da Zong Yi: Guinness World Records Special.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Elicit:” verb; (ih-LISS-it). Definition: To get (a response, information, etc.) from someone.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 96. Actor-comedian-writer Elaine May is 90. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 83. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 75. Actor Patti LuPone is 73. Actor Tony Danza is 71. Actor James Morrison is 68. Actor Andie MacDowell is 64. Rock singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 63. Rock musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 63. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 59. Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 56. Actor Leslie Silva is 54. Actor Toby Stephens is 53. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard (The Frames) is 52. Actor Rob Riggle is 52. Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 52. Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 49. Olympic gold medal pairs figure skater Jamie Sale is 45. Rock musician Dave Brenner (Theory of a Deadman) is 44. Actor James McAvoy is 43. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 42. Actor Terrence J is 40. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 39. Actor Christoph Sanders is 34. Actor Frank Dillane is 31. Rock singer Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) is 25.
