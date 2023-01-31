Today is Tuesday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2023. There are 334 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 31, 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral.
Also on this date:
In 1797, composer Franz Schubert was born in Vienna.
In 1863, during the Civil War, the First South Carolina Volunteers, an all-Black Union regiment composed of many escaped slaves, was mustered into federal service at Beaufort, S.C.
In 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.)
In 1919, baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga.
In 1945, Pvt. Eddie Slovik, 24, became the first U.S. soldier since the Civil War to be executed for desertion as he was shot by an American firing squad in France.
In 1961, NASA launched Ham the Chimp aboard a Mercury-Redstone rocket from Cape Canaveral; Ham was recovered safely from the Atlantic Ocean following his 16 1/2-minute suborbital flight.
In 1971, astronauts Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa blasted off aboard Apollo 14 on a mission to the moon.
Fun fact
The probability of meeting someone with the same birthday as you is 1 in 365.
Riddle me this
What three-letter word is a mousetrap?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Rubric:” noun; (ROO-brik). Definition: An established rule, tradition or custom; something under which a thing is classed.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer Philip Glass is 86. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 85. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 85. Actor Stuart Margolin is 83. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 76. Actor Jonathan Banks is 76. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 71. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 66. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 62. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 57. Actor Minnie Driver is 53. Singer Justin Timberlake is 42. Actor Tyler Ritter is 38. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 36. Actor Joel Courtney is 27.
Riddle answer: Cat.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
