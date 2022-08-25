Today is Thursday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2022. There are 128 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 25, 2018, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who had spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before a 35-year political career that took him to the Republican presidential nomination, died at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.
Also on this date:
In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.
In 1875, Capt. Matthew Webb became the first person to swim across the English Channel, getting from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 22 hours.
In 1928, an expedition led by Richard E. Byrd set sail from Hoboken, N.J., on its journey to Antarctica.
In 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
In 1981, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.
Fun fact
There is an annual race in Auburn, Wash., for people wearing T-Rex costumes.
Record setters
Snooty holds the record for the oldest manatee in captivity ever. He was born July 21, 1948, and died July 23, 2017, two days after his 69th birthday.
Trending words
“Abrogate:” verb; (AB-ruh-gayt). Definition: To fail to do what is required by something, or to end or cancel something in a formal and official way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Tom Skerritt is 89. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 89. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 86. Author Frederick Forsyth is 84. Movie director John Badham is 83. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 83. R&B singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 79. Actor Anthony Heald is 78. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 73. Actor John Savage is 73. Author Martin Amis is 73. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 73. Rock singer Rob Halford is 71. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 70. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 68. Movie director Tim Burton is 64. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 64. Actor Ashley Crow is 62. Actor Ally Walker is 61. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 61. Actor Joanne Whalley is 61. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 60. Actor Blair Underwood is 58. Actor Robert Maschio is 56. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 56. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 55. Actor David Alan Basche is 54. Television chef Rachael Ray is 54. Actor Cameron Mathison is 53. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 52. Model Claudia Schiffer is 52. Country singer Brice Long is 51. Actor Nathan Page is 51. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 49. Actor Eric Millegan is 48. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 46. Actor Jonathan Togo is 45. Actor Kel Mitchell is 44. Actor Rachel Bilson is 41. Actor Blake Lively is 35. Actor Josh Flitter is 28.
