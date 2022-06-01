Today is Wednesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2022. There are 213 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 1, 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.
Also on this date:
In 1533, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, was crowned as Queen Consort of England.
In 1792, Kentucky became the 15th state.
In 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state.
In 1916, Louis Brandeis took his seat as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.
In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.
In 1957, Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to break the four-minute mile during a meet in Stockton, Calif., in a time of 3:58.7.
In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.
In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.
Fun fact
Tiger cubs are born blind.
That’s punny
Is your iPad making you sleepy? There’s a nap for that.
Trending words
“Junket:” noun; (JUNK-ut). Definition: A trip that is paid for by someone else, such as a promotional trip made at another’s expense, or an official’s trip made at public expense.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Pat Boone is 88. Actor Morgan Freeman is 85. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 77. Actor Brian Cox is 76. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 75. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 75. Actor Gemma Craven is 72. Actor John M. Jackson (“JAG,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 72. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 69. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66. Actor Tom Irwin is 66. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 63. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 62. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 61. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 54. Actor Teri Polo is 53. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 53. Actor Rick Gomez is 50. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 49. Singer Alanis Morissette is 48. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies is 45. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 44. TV personality Damien Fahey is 42. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 41. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 41. Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 41. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 40. Actor Taylor Handley is 38. Actor Zazie Beetz is 31. Actor Willow Shields is 22.
