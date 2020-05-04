Today is Monday, May 4, the 125th day of 2020. There are 241 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
Also on this date:
In 1916, responding to a demand from President Woodrow Wilson, Germany agreed to limit its submarine warfare. (However, Germany resumed unrestricted submarine warfare the following year.)
In 1942, the Battle of the Coral Sea, the first naval clash fought entirely with carrier aircraft, began in the Pacific during World War II. (The outcome was considered a tactical victory for Japan, but ultimately a strategic one for the Allies.)
In 1945, during World War II, German forces in the Netherlands, Denmark and northwest Germany agreed to surrender.
In 1961, the first group of “Freedom Riders” left Washington, D.C., to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.
Fun fact
Professional grade shuttlecocks are made only from the feathers of the left wing of geese. Feathers from the right wing make them spin the wrong way.
These three tweets
1. Me: “Head, shoulders, knees and toes, eyes and ears and mouth and nose.”
CDC: “No.”
@TheHatStore
2. You miss one dog birthday and he’s acting like I’ve missed the last seven!
@Daveastated
3. Start replying with “In this economy!?” anytime anyone asks you to do anything. It’s legit.
@Hemant_i_am
Trending words
“Disingenuous:” adjective; (dis-in-JEN-yuh-wuss). Definition: Lacking in candor; giving a false appearance of simple frankness: calculating.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician Ron Carter is 83. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 79. Actor Richard Jenkins is 73. Country singer Stella Parton is 71. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 70. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 70. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 69. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68. Country singer Randy Travis is 61. Actress Mary McDonough is 59. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 53. Actor Will Arnett is 50. Rock musician Jose Castellanos is 43. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 42. Singer Lance Bass (’N Sync) is 41. Actress Ruth Negga is 39. Actor Alexander Gould is 26. Country singer RaeLynn is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.