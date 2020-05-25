Today is Monday, May 25, the 146th day of 2020. There are 220 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.
Today in history
On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
Also on this date:
In 1787, the Constitutional Convention began at the Pennsylvania State House (Independence Hall) in Philadelphia after enough delegates had shown up for a quorum.
In 1935, Babe Ruth hit his last three career home runs — Nos. 712, 713 and 714 — for the Boston Braves in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Pirates won, 11-7.)
Fun fact
Only about 20 percent of computers in the United States are recycled.
These three tweets
1. “Age is just a number.” Yeah, and prison is just a room.
@OzKamal
2. I don’t understand parents who have trouble saying no to their kids. It’s literally my first instinct.
@RoobsC
3. Murder hornets don’t sting as bad as accidentally opening the front-facing camera on your phone.
@EmissaryKerry
Trending words
“Malapropism;” noun; (MAL-uh-prah-piz-um). Definition: The usually unintentionally humorous misuse or distortion of a word or phrase; the use of a word sounding somewhat like the one intended but ludicrously wrong in the context.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Ann Robinson is 91. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 84. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 81. Country singer Jessi Colter is 77. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 76. Actress Karen Valentine is 73. Actress Jacki Weaver is 73. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 72. Actress Patti D’Arbanville is 69. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 65. Actress Connie Sellecca is 65. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 62. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 60. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 53. Actor Joseph Reitman is 52. Rock musician Glen Drover is 51. Actress Anne Heche is 51. Actresses Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 50. Actress Octavia Spencer is 50. Actor Justin Henry is 49. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 47. Actress Molly Sims is 47. Actress Erinn Hayes is 44. Actor Cillian Murphy is 44. Actor Ethan Suplee is 44. Actor Corbin Allred is 41. Actress-singer Lauren Frost is 35. Actress Ebonee Noel is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.