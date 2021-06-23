Today is Wednesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” (On the same day, Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discussed using the CIA to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation sparked Nixon’s resignation in 1974.)
Also on this date:
In 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first Black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)
In 1904, President Theodore Roosevelt was nominated for a second term of office at the Republican National Convention in Chicago.
In 1931, aviators Wiley Post and Harold Gatty took off from New York on a round-the-world flight that lasted eight days and 15 hours.
In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
In 1988, James E. Hansen, a climatologist at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told a Senate panel that global warming of the earth caused by the “greenhouse effect” was a reality.
Fun fact
Your brain prevents your muscles from moving during normal REM sleep, resulting in temporary paralysis of your body and preventing you from physically acting out your dreams.
That’s punny
Someone has glued my pack of cards together. ... I don’t know how to deal with it.
Trending words
“Miasma:” noun; (mye-AZ-muh). Definition: A vaporous exhalation formerly believed to cause disease; also a heavy vaporous emanation or atmosphere, or an influence or atmosphere that tends to deplete or corrupt; an atmosphere that obscures: fog.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Diana Trask is 81. Actor Ted Shackelford is 75. Actor Bryan Brown is 74. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 73. Actor Jim Metzler is 70. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 65. Actor Frances McDormand is 64. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 59. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 57. R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 51. Actor Selma Blair is 49. Actor Joel Edgerton is 47. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 46. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier is 45. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 44. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 42. Actor Melissa Rauch is 41. Rock singer Duffy is 37. Country singer Katie Armiger is 30.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.