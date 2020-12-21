Today is Monday, Dec. 21, the 356th day of 2020. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 5:02 a.m. Eastern time.
Today in history
On Dec. 21, 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Mass.
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Ga.
In 1913, the first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a “Word-Cross Puzzle,” was published in the New York World.
In 1940, author F. Scott Fitzgerald died in Hollywood, Calif., at age 44.
In 1968, Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon.
In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.
Fun fact
Every year since 2005, a half marathon, marathon and a 100K run take place in Antarctica despite an average windchill temperature of -4°F.
These three tweets
1. I’m gonna tell the kids my diet dessert bars are full of broccoli so they won’t eat them.
@CArmanthegirl
2. The sock thief who lives in our dryer has developed a taste for masks.
@lmegordon
3. Fiancée: “I’ve chosen a date for the wedding.”
Me: “WHO IS HE?”
@MarfSalvador
Trending words
“Presage:” verb; (PRESS-ij). Definition: To give an omen or warning of: foreshadow, foretell, predict, or to make or utter a prediction.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Talk show host Phil Donahue is 85. Actor Jane Fonda is 83. Actor Larry Bryggman is 82. Singer Carla Thomas is 78. Musician Albert Lee is 77. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 76. Actor Josh Mostel is 74. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 72. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 70. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 70. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 66. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 65. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 64. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen is 63. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 63. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 58. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 58. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 55. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 55. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 54. Actor Karri Turner is 54. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 52. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 52. Actor Julie Delpy is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 49. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 49. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 46. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 44. Actor Rutina Wesley is 42. Actor Steven Yeun is 37. Actor Kaitlyn Dever is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.