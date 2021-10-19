Today is Tuesday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2021. There are 73 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 19, 2001, U.S. special forces began operations on the ground in Afghanistan, opening a significant new phase of the assault against the Taliban and al-Qaida.
Also on this date:
In 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Va., as the American Revolution neared its end.
In 1789, John Jay was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the United States.
In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting Black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
In 1950, during the Korean Conflict, United Nations forces entered the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.
In 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a lunch counter in Atlanta. (Sent to prison for a parole violation over a traffic offense, King was released after three days following an appeal by Robert F. Kennedy.)
In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.
Fun fact
Australia is home to the giant Gippsland earthworm. These giant earthworms average more than 3 feet in length and almost an inch in diameter.
Riddle me this
What do the letter T and an island have in common?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Perpetuity:” noun; (per-puh-TOO-uh-tee). Definition: A state of continuing forever or for a very long time.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 85. Artist Peter Max is 84. Actor Michael Gambon is 81. Actor John Lithgow is 76. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 76. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 76. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 73. Actor Annie Golden is 70. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 69. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 61. Host Ty Pennington ( “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 57. . Actor Jon Favreau is 55. Amy Carter is 54. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 52. Comedian Chris Kattan is 51. Actor Omar Gooding is 45. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 45. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 44. Actor Benjamin Salisbury is 41. Actor Gillian Jacobs is 39. Actor Rebecca Ferguson is 38. Rock singer Zac Barnett (American Authors) is 35. Singer-actor Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 31. Actor Hunter King is 28.
Riddle answer: You’ll find them both in the middle of water.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.