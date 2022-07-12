Today is Tuesday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2022. There are 172 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 12, 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)
Also on this date:
In 1543, England’s King Henry VIII married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr.
In 1812, United States forces led by Gen. William Hull entered Canada during the War of 1812 against Britain. (However, Hull retreated shortly thereafter to Detroit.)
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill authorizing the Army Medal of Honor.
In 1908, comedian Milton Berle was born Mendel Berlinger in New York City.
In 1965, the Beach Boys single “California Girls” was released by Capitol Records.
Fun fact
Bananas are a popular Swedish pizza topping
Riddle me this
What has words but never speaks?
Trending words
“Inscrutable:” adjective; (in-SKROO-tuh-bul). Definition: Not readily investigated, interpreted or understood.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Denise Nicholas is 78. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 74. Singer Walter Egan is 74. Country singer Julie Miller is 66. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 66. Actor Mel Harris is 66. Actor Buddy Foster is 65. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) is 60. Actor Judi Evans is 58. Rock singer Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) is 57. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson is 53. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 51. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 49. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 47. Actor Anna Friel is 46. R&B singer Tracie Spencer is 46. Actor Alison Wright is 46. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is 46. Actor Steve Howey is 45. Actor Topher Grace is 44. Actor Michelle Rodriguez is 44. Actor Kristen Connolly is 42. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) is 39. Actor Matt Cook (“Man With a Plan”) is 38. Actor Natalie Martinez is 38. Actor Bernard David Jones is 37. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones is 34. Golfer Inbee Park is 34. Actor Melissa O’Neil is 34. Actor Rachel Brosnahan is 32. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 27. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 25.