Today is Tuesday, July 28, the 210th day of 2020. There are 156 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 28, 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2.
Also on this date:
In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, a leading figure of the French Revolution, was sent to the guillotine.
In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.
In 1929, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis was born in Southampton, N.Y.
In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in November 1942.
In 1945, a U.S. Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.
In 1959, in preparation for statehood, Hawaiians voted to send the first Chinese-American, Republican Hiram L. Fong, to the U.S. Senate and the first Japanese-American, Democrat Daniel K. Inouye, to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fun fact
A study found people who drink three or more glasses of soda each day have 62 percent more tooth decay, fillings and tooth loss than those who don’t.
Riddle me this
What has words, but never speaks?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Gyre:” noun; (JYRE). Definition: A circular or spiral motion or form; a giant circular oceanic surface current.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Darryl Hickman is 89. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d’Amboise is 86. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 79. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 77. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 75. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 74. Actress Linda Kelsey is 74. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 73. Actress Sally Struthers is 73. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 71. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 66. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 63. Actor Michael Hayden is 57. Actress Lori Loughlin is 56. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 55. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 51. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 48. Singer Afroman is 46. Country musician Todd Anderson (Heartland) is 45. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 44.. Actor John David Washington is 36. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 35. Actor Dustin Milligan is 35. Rapper Soulja Boy is 30. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (“The X Factor”) is 27.
Riddle answer: A book.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.