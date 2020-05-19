Today is Tuesday, May 19, the 140th day of 2020. There are 226 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 19, 1943, in his second wartime address to the U.S. Congress, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill pledged his country’s full support in the fight against Japan; that evening, Churchill met with President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House, where the two leaders agreed on May 1, 1944, as the date for the D-Day invasion of France (the operation ended up being launched more than a month later).
Also on this date:
In 1913, California Gov. Hiram Johnson signed the Webb-Hartley Law prohibiting “aliens ineligible to citizenship” from owning farm land, a measure targeting Asian immigrants, particularly Japanese.
In 1967, the Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space, as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)
In 1981, five British soldiers were killed by an Irish Republican Army land mine in County Armagh, Northern Ireland.
Fun fact
It takes about four oranges to make one glass of freshly squeezed orange juice.
Riddle me this
What has a bottom at the top?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Morass:” noun. Definition: A marsh or a swamp, or situation that traps, confuses or impedes; an overwhelming or confusing mass or mixture.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV personality David Hartman is 85. Actor James Fox is 81. Actress Nancy Kwan is 81. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 75. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 73. Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 71. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 71. Singer-actress Grace Jones is 69. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 66. Actor Steven Ford is 64. Actress Toni Lewis is 60. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 58. Actress Polly Walker is 54. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 50. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 49. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 48. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 47. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 42. Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 41. Actor Drew Fuller is 40. Actor-comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 37. Rock musician James Richardson (MGMT) is 37. Actor Eric Lloyd is 34. Pop singer Sam Smith is 28. Actor Nolan Lyons is 19.
Riddle answer: Legs.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.