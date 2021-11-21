Today is Sunday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2021. There are 40 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 21, 1995, Balkan leaders meeting in Dayton, Ohio, initialed a peace plan to end 3½ years of ethnic fighting in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Also on this date:
In 1789, North Carolina became the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1920, the Irish Republican Army killed 12 British intelligence officers and two auxiliary policemen in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a soccer match, killing 14 civilians.
In 1942, the Alaska Highway, also known as the Alcan Highway, was formally opened at Soldier’s Summit in the Yukon Territory.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.
In 1969, the Senate voted down the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s attorney, J. Fred Buzhardt, revealed the existence of an 18-½-minute gap in one of the White House tape recordings related to Watergate.
In 1979, a mob attacked the U-S Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing two Americans.
In 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
Fun fact
Most flies don’t have the ability to hear.
Just for laughs
The Earth is 70 percent uncarbonated water
Therefore the Earth is flat.
Trending words
“Draconian:” adjective; (dray-KOH-nee-un). Definition: Cruel or severe; usually used to describe harsh laws, rules or regulations.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 87. Actor Marlo Thomas is 84. Actor Rick Lenz is 82. Actor Juliet Mills is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 77. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 77. Actor Goldie Hawn is 76. Movie director Andrew Davis is 75. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 71. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 69. Actor Cherry Jones is 65. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 61. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 59. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 58. Singer-actor Bjork is 56. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 55. R&B singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 53. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 52. TV personality Rib Hillis is 51. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 50. Actor Rain Phoenix is 49. Actor Marina de Tavira is 48. Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 47. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 46. Singer-actor Lindsey Haun is 37. Actor Jena Malone is 37. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 36. Actor-singer Sam Palladio is 35.
