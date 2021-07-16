Today is Friday, July 16, the 197th day of 2021. There are 168 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 16, 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.
Also on this date:
In 1909, the Audi auto company was founded in Zwickau, Germany, by August Horch.
In 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, N.M.; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.
In 1951, the novel “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger was first published by Little, Brown and Co.
In 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.
In 1980, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan won the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Detroit.
In 1994, the first of 21 pieces of comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 smashed into Jupiter, to the joy of astronomers awaiting the celestial fireworks.
Fun fact
The most expensive autographed baseball sold for $191,200.
Fitness factoids
1. Research has shown that even mild dehydration may have a negative impact on moods and may heighten anxiety.
2. A lack of water may also increase the risk of a headache or migraines.
3. Studies have shown drinking adequate amounts of water may reduce the risk of bladder infections and urinary tract infections in women.
Trending words
“Flounder:” verb; (FLOUN-der). Definition: To struggle to move or obtain footing, thrash about wildly, or to proceed or act clumsily or ineffectually.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Soul singer William Bell is 82. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 79. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 78. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 73. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 73. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 69. Playwright Tony Kushner is 65. Actor Faye Grant is 64. Dancer Michael Flatley is 63. Actor Phoebe Cates is 58. Actor Paul Hipp is 58. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 56. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 54. Actor Jonathan Adams is 54. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 53. Actor Rain Pryor is 52. Actor Corey Feldman is 50. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 50. Actor Jayma Mays is 42. Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 34. Actor-singer James Maslow is 31. Actor Mark Indelicato is 27. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 25.
