Today is Saturday, Feb. 12, the 43rd day of 2022. There are 322 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Ken.
Also on this date:
In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who had claimed the throne of England for nine days, and her husband, Guildford Dudley, were beheaded after being condemned for high treason.
In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded.
In 1912, Pu Yi, the last emperor of China, abdicated, marking the end of the Qing Dynasty.
In 1914, groundbreaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.)
In 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.
In 1983, composer-pianist Eubie Blake, who wrote such songs as “I’m Just Wild About Harry” and “Memories of You,” died in Brooklyn, N.Y., five days after turning 100.
In 1999, the Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.
In 2000, Charles M. Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, died in Santa Rosa, Calif., at age 77.
Fun fact
An Arizona man was unaware he won big at the slots in Las Vegas because the machine’s buzzers and lights didn’t go off. The Nevada Gaming Board launched a full-scale investigation to track him down to give him his $230,000.
They eat what?!
Pumpkin spice french fries: pumpkin spice sauce and chocolate sauce covering french fries, is a seasonal dish at McDonald’s in Japan.
Trending words
“Yen:” noun; (YEN). Definition: A strong desire, urge or craving for something.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Costa-Gavras is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 88. Actor Joe Don Baker is 86. Author Judy Blume is 84. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 80. Country singer Moe Bandy is 78. Actor Maud Adams is 77. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 76. Actor Michael Ironside is 72. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 72. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 70. Actor Joanna Kerns is 69. Actor Zach Grenier is 68. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 66. Actor John Michael Higgins is 59. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 58. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is 57. Actor Christine Elise is 57. Actor Josh Brolin is 54. Singer Chynna Phillips is 54. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Actor Jesse Spencer is 43. Rapper Gucci Mane is 42. Actor Sarah Lancaster is 42. Actor Christina Ricci is 42. Actor Jennifer Stone is 29. Actors Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 12.
