Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2022. There are 116 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 6, 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed on Oct. 29.)
Also on this date:
In 1909, American explorer Robert Peary sent a telegram from Indian Harbor, Labrador, announcing that he had reached the North Pole five months earlier.
In 1943, 79 people were killed when a New York-bound Pennsylvania Railroad train derailed and crashed in Philadelphia.
In 1972, the Summer Olympics resumed in Munich, West Germany, a day after the deadly hostage crisis that left eleven Israelis and five Arab abductors dead.
In 1975, 18-year-old tennis star Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia, in New York for the U.S. Open, requested political asylum in the United States.
Fun fact
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says that between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Americans will 7 billion hot dogs.
Riddle me this
What is the last thing you take off when you go to bed?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Adjure:” verb; (uh-JOOR). Definition: To urge or advise earnestly, or to solemnly command someone as if they are under oath or the penalty of a curse.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer David Allan Coe is 83. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 79. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 75. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 74. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 70. Actor James Martin Kelly is 68. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 64. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 61. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 61. Chris Christie is 60. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 59. Actor Betsy Russell is 59. Actor Rosie Perez is 58. R&B singer Macy Gray is 55. Singer CeCe Peniston is 53. Actor Daniele Gaither is 52. Actor Dylan Bruno is 50. Actor Idris Elba is 50. Actor Justina Machado is 50. Actor Anika Noni Rose is 50. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Justin Whalin is 48. Actor Naomie Harris is 46. Rapper Noreaga is 45. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 44. Rapper Foxy Brown is 44. Actor Howard Charles is 39. Actor Lauren Lapkus is 37. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 34.
Riddle answer: You take your feet off the floor.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
