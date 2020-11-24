Today is Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 329th day of 2020. There are 37 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 24, 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.
Also on this date:
In 1865, Mississippi became the first Southern state to enact laws which came to be known as “Black Codes” aimed at limiting the rights of newly freed Blacks; other states of the former Confederacy soon followed.
In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry. ... John Steinbeck’s novel “The Pearl” was first published.
In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
In 1974, the bone fragments of a 3.2 million-year-old hominid were discovered by scientists in Ethiopia; the skeletal remains were nicknamed Lucy.
Fun fact
Researchers found that California ground squirrels and rock squirrels chew up rattlesnake skin and smear it on their fur to mask their scent from predators.
Riddle me this?!
What never asks questions but is often answered?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Gasconade:” noun. Definition: Bravado, boasting.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 82. Country singer Johnny Carver is 80. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 80. Rock drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 78. Former congressman and Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman is 76. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Dwight Schultz is 73. Actor Stanley Livingston is 70. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 66. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 64. Actor Denise Crosby is 63. Actor Shae D’Lyn is 58. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 58. Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 58. Actor Conleth Hill is 56. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 56. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 56. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 52. Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 50. Actor Lola Glaudini is 49. Actor Danielle Nicolet is 47. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 46. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Chen Lu is 44. Actor Colin Hanks is 43. Actor Katherine Heigl is 42. Actor Sarah Hyland is 30.
Riddle answer: A doorbell.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.